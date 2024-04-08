Ecolab (ECL) Declines More Than Market: Some Information for Investors

Ecolab (ECL) closed at $226.79 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.42% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.04%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.03%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.03%.

Shares of the cleaning, food-safety and pest-control services company have appreciated by 1.92% over the course of the past month, underperforming the Basic Materials sector's gain of 7.71% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.57%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Ecolab in its forthcoming earnings report. The company is scheduled to release its earnings on April 30, 2024. The company is expected to report EPS of $1.33, up 51.14% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $3.75 billion, up 4.98% from the year-ago period.

ECL's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $6.42 per share and revenue of $16.03 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +23.22% and +4.65%, respectively.

Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for Ecolab. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the company's business and profitability.

Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.45% higher. Ecolab is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Looking at valuation, Ecolab is presently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 35.5. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 17.84.

It's also important to note that ECL currently trades at a PEG ratio of 2.66. The PEG ratio bears resemblance to the frequently used P/E ratio, but this parameter also includes the company's expected earnings growth trajectory. As the market closed yesterday, the Chemical - Specialty industry was having an average PEG ratio of 2.01.

The Chemical - Specialty industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 84, placing it within the top 34% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Keep in mind to rely on Zacks.com to watch all these stock-impacting metrics, and more, in the succeeding trading sessions.

Ecolab Inc. (ECL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

