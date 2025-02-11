ECOLAB Earnings Results: $ECL Reports Quarterly Earnings

ECOLAB ($ECL) posted quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported earnings of $1.81 per share, beating estimates of $1.80 by $0.01. The company also reported revenue of $4,005,200,000, missing estimates of $4,025,131,285 by $-19,931,285.

ECOLAB Insider Trading Activity

ECOLAB insiders have traded $ECL stock on the open market 61 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 61 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ECL stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

WILLIAM H III GATES has made 0 purchases and 52 sales selling 2,006,813 shares for an estimated $494,205,129 .

. CHRISTOPHE BECK (CHAIRMAN & CEO) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 20,766 shares for an estimated $5,111,192 .

. LAURIE M MARSH (EVP - HUMAN RESOURCES) sold 10,364 shares for an estimated $2,495,962

GREGORY B COOK (EVP & PRES - INST GROUP) sold 3,811 shares for an estimated $950,196

NICHOLAS J. ALFANO (EVP & PRES - GLOBAL INDUSTRIAL) sold 2,652 shares for an estimated $648,400

VICTORIA REICH has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 2,200 shares for an estimated $550,000 .

. ARTHUR J HIGGINS sold 2,000 shares for an estimated $499,622

BOO ALEXANDER A. DE (EVP & PRES - GLOBAL MARKETS) sold 1,390 shares for an estimated $341,563

ECOLAB Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 634 institutional investors add shares of ECOLAB stock to their portfolio, and 663 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

ECOLAB Government Contracts

We have seen $2,752,028 of award payments to $ECL over the last year.

Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:

