ECOLAB Earnings Results: $ECL Reports Quarterly Earnings

ECOLAB ($ECL) posted quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported earnings of $1.81 per share, beating estimates of $1.80 by $0.01. The company also reported revenue of $4,005,200,000, missing estimates of $4,025,131,285 by $-19,931,285.
You can see Quiver Quantitative's $ECL stock page to track data on insider trading, hedge fund activity, congressional trading, and more.
ECOLAB Insider Trading Activity
ECOLAB insiders have traded $ECL stock on the open market 61 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 61 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ECL stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- WILLIAM H III GATES has made 0 purchases and 52 sales selling 2,006,813 shares for an estimated $494,205,129.
- CHRISTOPHE BECK (CHAIRMAN & CEO) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 20,766 shares for an estimated $5,111,192.
- LAURIE M MARSH (EVP - HUMAN RESOURCES) sold 10,364 shares for an estimated $2,495,962
- GREGORY B COOK (EVP & PRES - INST GROUP) sold 3,811 shares for an estimated $950,196
- NICHOLAS J. ALFANO (EVP & PRES - GLOBAL INDUSTRIAL) sold 2,652 shares for an estimated $648,400
- VICTORIA REICH has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 2,200 shares for an estimated $550,000.
- ARTHUR J HIGGINS sold 2,000 shares for an estimated $499,622
- BOO ALEXANDER A. DE (EVP & PRES - GLOBAL MARKETS) sold 1,390 shares for an estimated $341,563
To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.
ECOLAB Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 634 institutional investors add shares of ECOLAB stock to their portfolio, and 663 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- CAPITAL INTERNATIONAL INVESTORS removed 1,849,764 shares (-71.4%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $472,300,242
- CAPITAL RESEARCH GLOBAL INVESTORS added 1,089,575 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $278,201,184
- BLACKROCK, INC. added 987,523 shares (+4.4%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $231,396,389
- CITADEL ADVISORS LLC removed 719,314 shares (-91.5%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $183,662,443
- VOYA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC added 610,390 shares (+383.6%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $155,850,878
- VONTOBEL HOLDING LTD. added 516,970 shares (+206.7%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $121,136,410
- DEUTSCHE BANK AG\ added 376,669 shares (+60.0%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $96,174,895
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.
ECOLAB Government Contracts
We have seen $2,752,028 of award payments to $ECL over the last year.
Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:
- BUFFALO AND BATAVIA VA MEDICAL CENTERS DOMESTIC WATER TREATMENT SERVICE PLAN: $332,543
- VCS FOOD LABELING PRINTERS AND PORTAL SOLUTION: $263,335
- PEST CONTROL SERVICES: $179,107
- CALIBRATION AND MAINTENANCE OF VHP GENERATORS: $98,993
- FY24 A1 ECO-LAB FOOD SAFETY CHEMICAL QTR 4: $89,945
To track government contracts to publicy traded companies, check out Quiver Quantitative's government contracts dashboard.
This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.