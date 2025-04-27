ECOLAB Earnings Preview: Recent $ECL Insider Trading, Hedge Fund Activity, and More

ECOLAB ($ECL) is expected to release its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th before market open, per Finnhub. Analysts are expecting revenue of $3,731,476,835 and earnings of $1.51 per share.
ECOLAB Insider Trading Activity
ECOLAB insiders have traded $ECL stock on the open market 62 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 61 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ECL stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- WILLIAM H III GATES has made 0 purchases and 52 sales selling 2,006,813 shares for an estimated $494,205,129.
- CHRISTOPHE BECK (CHAIRMAN & CEO) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 20,766 shares for an estimated $5,111,192.
- LARRY L BERGER (EVP & CHIEF TECHNICAL OFFICER) sold 10,858 shares for an estimated $2,898,575
- MACHIEL DUIJSER (EVP & CSCO) sold 5,721 shares for an estimated $1,510,572
- ARTHUR J HIGGINS has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 3,800 shares for an estimated $973,112.
- TRACY B MCKIBBEN sold 1,704 shares for an estimated $451,035
- BOO ALEXANDER A. DE (EVP & PRES - GLOBAL MARKETS) sold 1,390 shares for an estimated $341,563
- JENNIFER J BRADWAY (SVP & CORPORATE CONTROLLER) sold 856 shares for an estimated $228,866
- DAVID MACLENNAN purchased 400 shares for an estimated $105,805
ECOLAB Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 629 institutional investors add shares of ECOLAB stock to their portfolio, and 685 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- BLACKROCK, INC. added 987,523 shares (+4.4%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $231,396,389
- WINSLOW CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC added 708,432 shares (+98.6%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $165,999,786
- STATE STREET CORP added 536,758 shares (+4.8%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $125,773,134
- VONTOBEL HOLDING LTD. added 516,970 shares (+206.7%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $121,136,410
- NORTHERN TRUST CORP added 514,944 shares (+19.7%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $120,661,678
- CITADEL ADVISORS LLC added 462,820 shares (+688.6%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $108,447,982
- SUSTAINABLE GROWTH ADVISERS, LP removed 367,429 shares (-22.5%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $86,095,963
ECOLAB Government Contracts
We have seen $2,739,122 of award payments to $ECL over the last year.
Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:
- BUFFALO AND BATAVIA VA MEDICAL CENTERS DOMESTIC WATER TREATMENT SERVICE PLAN: $288,467
- VCS FOOD LABELING PRINTERS AND PORTAL SOLUTION: $270,763
- PEST CONTROL SERVICES: $177,782
- CALIBRATION AND MAINTENANCE OF VHP GENERATORS: $98,993
- FY24 A1 ECO-LAB FOOD SAFETY CHEMICAL QTR 4: $89,945
ECOLAB Congressional Stock Trading
Members of Congress have traded $ECL stock 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ECL stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:
- SENATOR JOHN BOOZMAN purchased up to $15,000 on 02/26.
ECOLAB Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $ECL in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- Seaport Global issued a "Buy" rating on 04/21/2025
ECOLAB Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $ECL recently. We have seen 3 analysts offer price targets for $ECL in the last 6 months, with a median target of $277.0.
Here are some recent targets:
- Andrew Wittmann from Robert W. Baird set a target price of $277.0 on 04/02/2025
- Joshua Spector from UBS set a target price of $276.0 on 11/04/2024
- John McNulty from BMO Capital set a target price of $279.0 on 10/30/2024
