ECOLAB Earnings Preview: Recent $ECL Insider Trading, Hedge Fund Activity, and More

ECOLAB ($ECL) is expected to release its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th before market open, per Finnhub. Analysts are expecting revenue of $3,731,476,835 and earnings of $1.51 per share.

ECOLAB Insider Trading Activity

ECOLAB insiders have traded $ECL stock on the open market 62 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 61 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ECL stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

WILLIAM H III GATES has made 0 purchases and 52 sales selling 2,006,813 shares for an estimated $494,205,129 .

. CHRISTOPHE BECK (CHAIRMAN & CEO) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 20,766 shares for an estimated $5,111,192 .

. LARRY L BERGER (EVP & CHIEF TECHNICAL OFFICER) sold 10,858 shares for an estimated $2,898,575

MACHIEL DUIJSER (EVP & CSCO) sold 5,721 shares for an estimated $1,510,572

ARTHUR J HIGGINS has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 3,800 shares for an estimated $973,112 .

. TRACY B MCKIBBEN sold 1,704 shares for an estimated $451,035

BOO ALEXANDER A. DE (EVP & PRES - GLOBAL MARKETS) sold 1,390 shares for an estimated $341,563

JENNIFER J BRADWAY (SVP & CORPORATE CONTROLLER) sold 856 shares for an estimated $228,866

DAVID MACLENNAN purchased 400 shares for an estimated $105,805

ECOLAB Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 629 institutional investors add shares of ECOLAB stock to their portfolio, and 685 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

ECOLAB Government Contracts

We have seen $2,739,122 of award payments to $ECL over the last year.

Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:

ECOLAB Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $ECL stock 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ECL stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

SENATOR JOHN BOOZMAN purchased up to $15,000 on 02/26.

ECOLAB Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $ECL in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Seaport Global issued a "Buy" rating on 04/21/2025

ECOLAB Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $ECL recently. We have seen 3 analysts offer price targets for $ECL in the last 6 months, with a median target of $277.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Andrew Wittmann from Robert W. Baird set a target price of $277.0 on 04/02/2025

on 04/02/2025 Joshua Spector from UBS set a target price of $276.0 on 11/04/2024

on 11/04/2024 John McNulty from BMO Capital set a target price of $279.0 on 10/30/2024

