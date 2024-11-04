Ecolab downgraded to Neutral from Buy at UBS

UBS downgraded Ecolab (ECL) to Neutral from Buy with an unchanged price target of $276. The firm sees less potential for outsized stock gains, and views the stock’s risk/reward as more balanced at current levels. While Ecolab is “back on stride,” generally meeting or beating expectations and delivering 22% annual earnings growth over the past two years, the company’s adjusted earnings growth will return “back into the normal” algorithm range, creating less outperformance verses expectations, the analyst tells investors in a research note.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on ECL:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.