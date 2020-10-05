Markets
Ecolab Disinfectant Receives EPA Approval For Use Against SARS-CoV-2

(RTTNews) - Ecolab Inc.'s (ECL) Peroxide Multi Surface Cleaner and Disinfectant has received an approval from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19.

The company stated that the disinfectant could be used across multiple environments, including hospitals, hotels and retail stores. It has been proven effective at killing the SARS-CoV-2 virus in only 30 seconds, in both spray bottle and electrostatic spray applications.

According to the company, Peroxide Multi Surface Cleaner and Disinfectant is easy to use and delivers a streak-free clean across high-touch, hard surfaces and glass, with a pleasant and fresh scent.

