Ecolab Disinfectant Gets EPA Nod for Use Against SARS-CoV-2

Ecolab Inc ECL recently attained product approval from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus responsible for COVID-19.

Ecolab’s Peroxide Multi Surface Cleaner and Disinfectant is the first EPA-registered disinfectant which has been proven to be effective at killing the SARS-CoV-2 virus and has been approved for use with electrostatic spray technology. This disinfectant is one example of breakthrough solutions powering the new Ecolab Science Certified program.

This is expected to boost Ecolab’s Global Industrial segment.

More on the Product

Utilizing Ecolab’s expertise in hospital hygiene, this proficient disinfectant can be used across several environments, including hospitals, hotels and retail stores. It has been proven to be effective at killing the SARS-CoV-2 virus in only 30 seconds, in both spray bottle and electrostatic spray applications. Among all disinfectants approved for electrostatic spray use, this one is the fastest at killing viruses. No other disinfectant approved for electrostatic spray use has proven effective against the virus causing COVID-19.

When used in an electrostatic spray application, Ecolab’s Peroxide Multi Surface Cleaner and Disinfectant can disinfect large indoor spaces effectively. This industry-leading 3-in-1 peroxide hard-surface cleaner, glass cleaner and disinfectant joins Ecolab’s plethora of disinfectants registered by the EPA as proven effective against SARS-CoV-2.

Apart from this, Ecolab’s Peroxide Multi Surface Cleaner and Disinfectant is convenient to use and offers a streak-free clean across high-touch, hard surfaces and glass. When used manually, it makes the cleaning process simple and lessens the number of cleaning products needed by fusing an effective cleaner and disinfectant into one solution without the requirement to rinse between cleaning and disinfecting.

Recent Developments

This month, Ecolab launched a path-breaking product, Sink & Surface Cleaner Sanitizer, to address unexpected hygiene challenges. It is the first EPA-registered concentrated no-rinse, 2-in-1 cleaner and sanitizer for food contact surfaces that can kill emerging viral pathogens in 30 seconds.

Also recently, the company’s Synergex Sanitizer & Disinfectant became the first product to attain EPA approval for efficiency against biofilms, a complex community of bacteria on food contact surfaces.

Market Prospects

Per a report by ResearchAndMarket.com, the global disinfectants market is projected to rise from $0.66 billion in 2019 to $0.78 billion in 2020 at a CAGR of 17.2%.

Price Performance

Over the past year, the stock has gained 4.7% against the industry’s 2.5% decline.

