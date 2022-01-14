Ecolab Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average - Notable for ECL

In trading on Friday, shares of Ecolab Inc (Symbol: ECL) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $221.22, changing hands as low as $216.62 per share. Ecolab Inc shares are currently trading down about 2.5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of ECL shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, ECL's low point in its 52 week range is $201.147 per share, with $238.93 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $218.03. The ECL DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

