Ecolab Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average - Bullish for ECL

In trading on Friday, shares of Ecolab Inc (Symbol: ECL) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $263.48, changing hands as high as $264.01 per share. Ecolab Inc shares are currently trading up about 0.6% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of ECL shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, ECL's low point in its 52 week range is $221.62 per share, with $286.04 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $262.36. The ECL DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

