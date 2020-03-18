Ecolab Backs Q1 Earnings Outlook; Expects COVID-19 To Also Impact FY20 Results

(RTTNews) - Ecolab Inc. (ECL) on Wednesday confirmed its outlook for first-quarter adjusted earnings per share in a range of $1.05 to $1.13, an increase of 2 percent to 10 percent compared with $1.03 earned a year ago.

The company noted that the forecast includes an estimated unfavorable impact of $0.05 per share from the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.

On average, analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report earnings of $1.09 per share for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Ecolab added that it expects that the slowdown in business activity in its end markets, particularly its restaurant and lodging customers, as a result of COVID-19 will negatively impact full-year results.

The company's prior adjusted earnings forecast for fiscal 2020 of $6.33 to $6.53 included the estimated unfavorable $0.05 per share impact from the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic in the first quarter.

However, the company noted that as communicated earlier, it is not yet able to estimate and forecast the extent of the negative impact on its results of operations for the full year due to the coronavirus pandemic's rapidly evolving and expanding effects.

