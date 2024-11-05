News & Insights

Ecolab Acquires Barclay Water Management For Undisclosed Terms

(RTTNews) - Ecolab, Inc. (ECL) announced Tuesday the acquisition of Barclay Water Management, a fast-growing provider of water safety and digital monitoring solutions for industrial and institutional customers based primarily in the northeastern U.S. The terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Barclay Water Management provides differentiated water safety solutions, including the proprietary iChlor Monochloramine System for the treatment of Legionella bacteria in drinking water systems.

This secondary disinfection program improves water quality, extends the life of customer assets, and provides continuous on-line monitoring and control of water chemistry.

The transaction closed on November 1, 2024. Headquartered in Newton, MA, Barclay Water Management's 2023 sales were approximately $50 million.

