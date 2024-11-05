Ecolab acquires Barclay Water Management, terms undisclosed

Ecolab (ECL) announced the acquisition of Barclay Water Management, a provider of water safety and digital monitoring solutions for industrial and institutional customers based primarily in the northeastern United States. Barclay Water Management provides water safety solutions, including the proprietary iChlor Monochloramine System for the treatment of Legionella bacteria in drinking water systems. This secondary disinfection program improves water quality, extends the life of customer assets, and provides continuous on-line monitoring and control of water chemistry. The transaction closed on November 1. Headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts, Barclay Water Management’s 2023 sales were approximately $50M. No additional transaction terms will be disclosed.

