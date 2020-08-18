Ecolab: Synergex Sanitizer Receives EPA Approval For Efficacy Against Biofilms

(RTTNews) - Ecolab (ECL) said the company's Synergex Sanitizer & Disinfectant is the first product to receive U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) approval for efficacy against biofilms. The company said Synergex Sanitizer & Disinfectant has been developed to kill 99.9999% of Pseudomonas aeruginosa and Listeria monocytogenes pathogens in biofilms on hard, non-porous food contact surfaces.

"Biofilms are a leading cause of quality issues for food and beverage manufacturers, and until now, they have been difficult to destroy on food-contact surfaces," said Ann Gent, senior vice president and general manager of Ecolab Food and Beverage in North America.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.