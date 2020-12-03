ECOL Crosses Above Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Thursday, shares of US Ecology Inc (Symbol: ECOL) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $34.38, changing hands as high as $34.69 per share. US Ecology Inc shares are currently trading up about 2.3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of ECOL shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, ECOL's low point in its 52 week range is $24.94 per share, with $58.36 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $34.49.

