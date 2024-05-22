EcoGraf Strikes Gold Exploration Deal with AngloGold

EcoGraf (AU:EGR) has released an update.

EcoGraf Limited has entered into a US$9.0m farm-in agreement with mining giant AngloGold Ashanti for gold exploration at its Golden Eagle Project in Tanzania. This collaboration is expected to harness AngloGold’s expertise in gold exploration to potentially discover significant gold deposits, providing EcoGraf’s shareholders with exposure to thegold marketwhile the company continues to focus on its core battery materials business.

For further insights into AU:EGR stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.