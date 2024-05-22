News & Insights

EcoGraf Strikes Gold Exploration Deal with AngloGold

May 22, 2024 — 08:28 pm EDT

EcoGraf (AU:EGR) has released an update.

EcoGraf Limited has entered into a US$9.0m farm-in agreement with mining giant AngloGold Ashanti for gold exploration at its Golden Eagle Project in Tanzania. This collaboration is expected to harness AngloGold’s expertise in gold exploration to potentially discover significant gold deposits, providing EcoGraf’s shareholders with exposure to thegold marketwhile the company continues to focus on its core battery materials business.

