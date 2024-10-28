EcoGraf Schedules Annual Meeting for Shareholder Engagement

News & Insights

October 28, 2024

EcoGraf (AU:EGR) has released an update.

EcoGraf Limited has announced its Annual General Meeting scheduled for November 27, 2024, encouraging shareholders to participate either in person or via proxy voting. The meeting will take place in Perth, Australia, with electronic access to meeting documents provided to shareholders. This engagement opportunity comes as EcoGraf continues to navigate the financial landscape.

