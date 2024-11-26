News & Insights

EcoGraf Faces Shareholder Pushback Amid Green Tech Advances

November 26, 2024 — 11:18 pm EST

EcoGraf (AU:EGR) has released an update.

EcoGraf Limited faced a ‘first strike’ as over 25% of shareholders voted against the 2024 Remuneration Report during its Annual General Meeting. Despite this, the company continues to advance its vertically integrated battery anode materials business, leveraging its EcoGraf HFfree™ purification technology to support the transition to clean energy. Investors remain keen on EcoGraf’s efforts in sustainable battery production and recycling, crucial for reducing CO2 emissions.

