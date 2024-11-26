EcoGraf Confirms Epanko Graphite Project Targets

EcoGraf (AU:EGR) has released an update.

EcoGraf has reaffirmed its production targets and financial forecasts for the Epanko Graphite Project, based on a combination of Measured, Indicated, and Inferred Resources for an 18-year mine life. The company confirms that all material assumptions and technical parameters underpinning these estimates remain unchanged, ensuring the project’s economic feasibility. This announcement is likely to catch the attention of investors interested in the graphite market and sustainable energy sectors.

