EcoGraf Advances Epanko Graphite Project with Key Milestones

EcoGraf (AU:EGR) has released an update.

EcoGraf Limited has completed the Front-End Engineering Design for the Epanko Graphite Project, setting the stage for efficient and cost-effective operations. The finalized design leverages proven metallurgical processes to optimize graphite recovery while minimizing costs. Additionally, the completion of a comprehensive geotechnical drilling program strengthens the project’s foundation, adhering to global engineering standards.

For further insights into AU:EGR stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.