EcoGraf Advances Epanko Graphite Project with Key Milestones

October 20, 2024 — 09:48 pm EDT

EcoGraf (AU:EGR) has released an update.

EcoGraf Limited has completed the Front-End Engineering Design for the Epanko Graphite Project, setting the stage for efficient and cost-effective operations. The finalized design leverages proven metallurgical processes to optimize graphite recovery while minimizing costs. Additionally, the completion of a comprehensive geotechnical drilling program strengthens the project’s foundation, adhering to global engineering standards.

