Ecofin US Updates Voting Rights Amid Shareholder Changes

November 27, 2024 — 08:46 am EST

Written by TipRanks UK Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Ecofin U.S. Renewables Infrastructure Trust Plc (GB:RNEW) has released an update.

Ecofin US Renewables Infrastructure Trust Plc has updated its reported voting rights, noting that Gravis Advisory Limited holds 3,685,000 voting rights, correcting an earlier figure. This adjustment follows a recent sale by the VT-Gravis Fund ICVC, which now places their voting influence below the 5% threshold. Such movements are crucial for investors tracking shareholder power and market dynamics.

