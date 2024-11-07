Ecofibre Ltd. Reports Director Interest Changes

Ecofibre Ltd. (AU:EOF) has released an update.

Ecofibre Ltd., a company with a diverse portfolio in sustainable materials and health care, recently reported changes in director interests. Both Vanessa Wallace and Bruce Robinson had options that expired unexercised, and Robinson made additional on-market purchases. Ecofibre assures investors that this administrative oversight was isolated, with compliance practices firmly in place.

