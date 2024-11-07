Ecofibre Ltd. Announces Cessation of Securities

Ecofibre Ltd. (AU:EOF) has released an update.

Ecofibre Ltd. has announced the cessation of 530,751 securities, specifically options that expired on October 7, 2024. This update might affect the company’s stock value as investors react to the change in issued capital. Stay informed on how this development could influence Ecofibre’s market performance.

