Ecofibre Faces Executive Departure and Strategic Delays

Ecofibre Ltd. has announced the immediate departure of Jeff Bruner, President of Ecofibre Advanced Technologies Inc., due to a lack of agreement on a transition plan. The company is also reassessing the launch of a new Turf product line amid lower customer demand and potential delays in the sale and leaseback of two manufacturing properties in North Carolina. Interim CEO John Foley is actively engaging with staff, customers, and suppliers to navigate these changes.

