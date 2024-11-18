Eco Wave Power Secures Permit for U.S. Wave Energy Project

Eco Wave Power Global (WAVE) has released an update.

Eco Wave Power Global has secured the final permit for its pioneering wave energy project at the Port of Los Angeles, marking the first onshore wave energy installation in the U.S. This achievement, part of its collaboration with Shell, is expected to enhance the company’s revenues and advance the commercialization of wave energy. With the installation anticipated to be completed by early 2025, Eco Wave Power is positioned as a leader in the renewable energy sector.

