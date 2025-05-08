ECO WAVE POWER GLOBAL Earnings Results: $WAVE Reports Quarterly Earnings

ECO WAVE POWER GLOBAL ($WAVE) posted quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported earnings of -$0.08 per share, beating estimates of -$0.11 by $0.03. The company also reported revenue of $0, missing estimates of $102,000 by $-102,000.
ECO WAVE POWER GLOBAL Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 11 institutional investors add shares of ECO WAVE POWER GLOBAL stock to their portfolio, and 5 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- COMMONWEALTH EQUITY SERVICES, LLC added 30,000 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $330,000
- CATALINA CAPITAL GROUP, LLC removed 23,338 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $146,796
- IPG INVESTMENT ADVISORS LLC added 18,550 shares (+161.3%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $204,050
- CITADEL ADVISORS LLC removed 11,210 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $123,310
- MORGAN STANLEY added 5,895 shares (+45.7%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $64,845
- STEWARD PARTNERS INVESTMENT ADVISORY, LLC added 2,720 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $29,920
- UBS GROUP AG added 2,305 shares (+1348.0%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $25,355
ECO WAVE POWER GLOBAL Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $WAVE in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- Alliance Global Partners issued a "Buy" rating on 02/03/2025
