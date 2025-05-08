ECO WAVE POWER GLOBAL Earnings Results: $WAVE Reports Quarterly Earnings

ECO WAVE POWER GLOBAL ($WAVE) posted quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported earnings of -$0.08 per share, beating estimates of -$0.11 by $0.03. The company also reported revenue of $0, missing estimates of $102,000 by $-102,000.

ECO WAVE POWER GLOBAL Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 11 institutional investors add shares of ECO WAVE POWER GLOBAL stock to their portfolio, and 5 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

ECO WAVE POWER GLOBAL Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $WAVE in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Alliance Global Partners issued a "Buy" rating on 02/03/2025

