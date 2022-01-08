Stocks
Eco Wave Power Global AB - ADR Shares Close the Week 22.5% Higher - Weekly Wrap

Eco Wave Power Global AB - ADR (WAVE) shares closed this week 22.5% higher than it did at the end of last week. The stock is currently up 27.6% year-to-date, down 49.3% over the past 12 months, and down 49.3% over the past five years. This week, the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.5%, and the S&P 500 fell 1.7%.

  • Shares traded as high as $6.19 and as low as $4.30 this week.
  • Shares closed 81.6% below its 52-week high and 30.2% above its 52-week low.
  • Trading volume this week was 72.4% lower than the 10-day average and 25.7% lower than the 30-day average.
  • Beta, a measure of the stock’s volatility relative to the overall market stands at 0.0.

  • The Relative Strength Index (RSI) on the stock was between 30 and 70.
  • MACD, a trend-following momentum indicator, indicates a downward trend.
  • The stock closed above its Bollinger band, indicating it may be overbought.
  • The stock closed at 3.2% lower than its 5-day moving average, 5.9% higher than its 20-day moving average, and 16.7% lower than its 90-day moving average.

  • The company's share price beats the S&P 500 Index this week, lags it on a 1-year basis, and lags it on a 5-year basis
  • The company's share price beats the Dow Jones Industrial Average this week, lags it on a 1-year basis, and lags it on a 5-year basis


