ECO vs. EDRY: Which Shipping Stock Is the Better Buy at Present?

Two shipping companies attracting considerable investor interest as the Zacks Transportation - Shipping industry contends with a challenging geopolitical landscape, shaped by the Middle East conflict and tariff-related concerns, are Okeanis Eco Tankers Corp. ECO and EuroDry EDRY. Both companies are based in Greece.

Okeanis Eco Tankers is a prominent international tanker operator that specializes in the seaborne transportation of crude oil and refined petroleum products. The company is active in the Very Large Crude Carrier (“VLCC”) and Suezmax tanker segments, where charter rates have improved notably.

EuroDry was established on Jan. 8, 2018, to consolidate the drybulk fleet of Euroseas Ltd. ESEA under a separate publicly traded entity. The company was subsequently spun off from Euroseas on May 30, 2018. EuroDry focuses on the dry cargo and drybulk shipping markets. The company transports bulk commodities such as iron ore, coal and grains

Given this backdrop, let’s take a closer look at which shipping company currently holds the edge and, more importantly, which might be the smarter investment now.

The Case for ECO

Okeanis Eco Tankers stands out as a dependable dividend-paying stock within the Zacks Transportation sector. With a dividend yield of more than 15%, the company's distributions are certainly attractive to income-focused investors.

Dividend stocks are valued for generating consistent income streams and generally exhibit lower volatility compared with non-dividend-paying stocks. Consequently, they are often regarded as reliable tools for long-term wealth accumulation, with dividend payments helping cushion investors against economic uncertainty — an environment that continues to persist.

Supported by robust free cash flow generation, Okeanis Eco Tankers has built a solid track record of returning capital to shareholders through dividends, making it a preferred choice among income investors. The company currently pays an annual dividend of $8 per share. However, ECO's payout ratio stands at 109% of earnings. Given its exposure to the highly cyclical shipping industry, dividend payments can vary considerably from quarter to quarter, reflecting fluctuations in charter rates and profitability.

The dividend announced for the March quarter marked the company's 16th consecutive quarterly distribution and accounted for 88% of reported net income. Notably, it represented the largest quarterly dividend payment since the company's establishment.

Okeanis Eco Tankers operates one of the industry's youngest fleets, comprising modern VLCCs and Suezmax tankers equipped with scrubbers. These systems enable vessels to use lower-cost fuel while complying with environmental standards. As charterers increasingly favor fuel-efficient ships, the company benefits from stronger vessel utilization and enhanced pricing power.

Amid ongoing economic uncertainty, trade restrictions, geopolitical tensions and evolving global trade flows, oil cargoes are being transported over longer distances. Extended voyage lengths effectively tighten tanker supply and support stronger freight rates. The resulting increase in ton-mile demand, driven by route adjustments stemming from current challenges — particularly in the Middle East — continues to work in favor of Okeanis Eco Tankers.

The Case for EDRY

Strategic fleet management initiatives and strengthening sentiment in the dry bulk market continue to serve as significant growth drivers for this dry bulk shipping company. The company remains focused on fleet expansion and modernization. In line with this strategy, it recently entered into two agreements with Hengli Shipbuilding (Dalian) for the construction of two 82,000 DWT Kamsarmax bulk carriers.

The vessels are expected to be delivered in the first and second quarters of 2028. The combined value of the two shipbuilding contracts is approximately $74 million, which will be funded through a mix of debt and equity financing. Once incorporated into EDRY’s fleet, these vessels will enhance the company’s operational carrying capacity.

During the first quarter of 2026, EuroDry recorded nearly 100% commercial and operational fleet utilization, while its average Time Charter Equivalent rates increased more than twofold compared with the prior-year period. This metric measures the average daily net revenues generated by EDRY’s vessels. The company has also remained active in share repurchases, underscoring its commitment to shareholder value.

During the first-quarter conference call, management noted that as of May 2026, the order book represented approximately 13.2% of the existing fleet. Although this figure is above the cyclical low of 7% reached in 2021, it still ranks among the lowest levels historically. The continued subdued pace of new vessel orders reflects factors such as constrained shipyard capacity, high newbuilding prices and ongoing uncertainty regarding future fuel technologies and changing environmental regulations. These supply-side limitations, however, may help support vessel utilization levels and freight rates, which bodes well for EDRY.

EDRY’s Price Performance Better Than ECO’s

Driven by the positive sentiment surrounding the dry bulk market, shares of EuroDry have gained in high double-digits (% wise) over the past six months, outperforming Okeanis Eco Tankers, which too has gained in double-digits.

6-Month Price Comparison

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Valuation Picture

Valuation-wise, ECO looks more attractive than EDRY based on the forward 12-month price-to-earnings ratio.

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How Does the Zacks Consensus Estimate Compare for ECO & EDRY?

Despite the current uncertainty, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for ECO’s 2026 sales and EPS implies a year-over-year increase of 69% and 153%, respectively. The EPS estimates for the June quarter, September quarter and full-year 2026 have been revised upward over the past 60 days.

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The Zacks Consensus Estimate for EDRY’s 2026 sales and EPS implies a year-over-year increase of 24% and 254.8%, respectively. The EPS estimates for the June quarter, September quarter and full-year 2026 have been revised upward over the past 60 days.

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Conclusion

Agreed that the fleet expansion strategy of both shipping companies is praiseworthy. ECO’s better valuation picture and more prominent upward earnings estimate revisions compared with EDRY give it an edge. Unlike EDRY, ECO pays dividends to shareholders, enhancing its appeal among income-seeking investors in the current turbulent times.

Driven by the positives, Okeanis Eco Tankers emerges as the winner in this shipping face-off and the stock appears to be a better pick than EDRY now.

ECO currently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), whereas EDRY has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

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Euroseas Ltd. (ESEA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Okeanis Eco Tankers Corp. (ECO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

EuroDry (EDRY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.