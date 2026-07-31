ECO to Report Q2 Earnings: What's in the Offing for the Stock?

Okeanis Eco Tankers Corp. ECO is set to report second-quarter 2026 results on Aug. 4, after market closes.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the to-be-reported quarter earnings has remained flat at $4.41 per share over the past 60 days. The consensus mark for earnings implies an increase of more than 100% from second-quarter 2025 actuals. Currently, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for quarterly revenues is pegged at $216.30 million, indicating a year-over-year increase of more than 100%.

Okeanis has an encouraging earnings surprise history. The company’s earnings have outpaced the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters, delivering an average beat of 79.2%.

Okeanis Eco Tankers Corp. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Okeanis Eco Tankers Corp. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Okeanis Eco Tankers Corp. Quote

Let’s see how things have shaped up for ECO this earnings season.

Factors Influencing ECO’s Q2 Performance

We expect ECO’s performance in the to-be-reported quarter to have been significantly impacted by persistent macroeconomic uncertainty, which might have affected customer demand and shipment volumes.

Escalated voyage operating costs and elevated fuel costs are likely to have weighed on the company’s bottom-line performance in the to-be-reported quarter by increasing the overall cost of vessel operations. Higher labor costs are also expected to have exerted additional pressure on margins and profitability, potentially offsetting some of the benefits from stronger revenue generation.

A decrease in freight rates and carried volume is expected to have hurt revenues in the to-be-reported quarter. However, continued fleet expansion initiatives are likely to have driven the company’s performance in the to-be-reported quarter.

What Our Model Says About ECO

Our proven model does not predict an earnings beat for Okeanis Eco Tankers this time. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

ECO has an Earnings ESP of 0.00% and a Zacks Rank #3 at present.

Highlights of ECO’s Q1 Results

Okeanis reported quarterly earnings of $2.33 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.74 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.36 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items.

The company posted revenues of $132.22 million for the quarter ended March 2026, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 26.67%. This compares with year-ago revenues of $80.15 million. The company has topped the consensus revenue estimates in each of the past four quarters.

Stocks to Consider

Here are a few stocks from the broader Zacks Transportation sector that investors may consider, as our model shows that these have the right combination of elements to beat on earnings this reporting cycle.

International Seaways INSW has an Earnings ESP of +3.10% and a Zacks Rank #1 at present. INSW is scheduled to report second-quarter 2026 earnings on Aug. 10

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for second-quarter 2026 earnings has been revised upwards by 17.07% over the past 60 days to $5.28 per share. INSW’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the preceding four quarters. The average beat being 33.93%.

DHL Group Sponsored ADR DHLGY has an Earnings ESP of +09.80% and a Zacks Rank #2 at present. DHLGY is scheduled to report second-quarter 2026 earnings on Aug. 4

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for second-quarter 2026 earnings has been revised upwards by 15.9% over the past 60 days to 51 cents. DHLGY’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the preceding four quarters (missing the mark in the remaining quarter). The average beat being 34.48%.

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Okeanis Eco Tankers Corp. (ECO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.