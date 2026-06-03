ECO Gains 42% YTD: Is It Still a Red-Hot Stock to Bet on?

Shares of Okeanis Eco Tankers Corp. ECO, a leading international tanker company, have performed impressively so far this year, gaining 42.3%. Owing to this solid rally, shares of this shipping company have surpassed the Zacks Transportation - Shipping industry’s 38.8% growth and the Zacks Transportation sector’s 11.5% uptick.

ECO’s shares have outperformed those of fellow industry player ZIM Integrated Shipping Services ZIM and Global Ship Lease GSL. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services’ shares have gained in double digits (% wise), while those of Global Ship Lease are up in single digits year to date.

YTD Price Comparison

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ECO’s shares have performed brilliantly over a longer time frame, too, surging more than 100% in a year, outperforming ZIM Integrated Shipping Services and Global Ship Lease in a year as well.

Given ECO’s impressive rally, investors might wonder if the opportunity to add this high-flying stock to their portfolio has passed. However, we believe ECO has a lot going in its favor, and this rally is far from over. In fact, the stock holds substantial upside potential. ECO currently has a Momentum Score of A. Technical indicators suggest continued strong performance for the shipping company. The stock trades above its 200-day moving average, signaling robust upward momentum and price stability. This technical strength underscores positive market sentiment and confidence in ECO’s prospects.

200-Day Moving Average Data of ECO Stock

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Reasons for Staying Bullish on ECO Stock

Crude Tanker Market Strength: Okeanis Eco Tankers operates in the Very Large Crude Carrier or VLCC and Suezmax tanker markets, where charter rates have strengthened significantly. In the first quarter of 2026, VLCC Time charter equivalent (“TCE”) rate was $106,400 per available spot day and $104,300 per operating day, and Suezmax TCE rate was $81,600 per available spot and operating day. Higher spot rates boost earnings, given that Okeanis Eco Tankers has substantial spot market exposure.

ECO’s Modern Fleet Bodes Well: ECO owns one of the youngest fleets, consisting of modern scrubber-fitted VLCCs and Suezmax tankers. Scrubbers permit vessels to burn cheaper fuel while remaining compliant with environmental regulations. Charterers are preferring fuel-efficient vessels, supporting utilization and pricing power.

Increase in Ton-Miles Supports ECO’s Growth: Due to the current economic uncertainty, trade sanctions, regional conflicts and shifting import-export patterns are compelling oil cargoes to travel longer distances. Longer voyages naturally reduce available tanker supply and boost higher freight rates. The surging ton-mile demand driven by route realignments due to the current woes, particularly in the Middle East, benefits Okeanis Eco Tankers.

Shareholder-Friendly Stance Bodes Well: Dividend-paying stocks are known for providing steady income and typically experience less volatility than non-dividend payers. As a result, they are often viewed as dependable vehicles for long-term wealth creation, with dividends helping to offset the effects of economic turbulence — conditions that remain prevalent today. ECO scores well in that respect.

Driven by strong free cash flows, Okeanis Eco Tankers has a strong history with respect to issuing dividends, making the stock a hot favorite for income investors. Currently, the shipping company shells out $8 per share as a dividend (on an annual basis). ECO's payout ratio currently sits at 109% of earnings.

Impressive Earnings History: Okeanis Eco Tankers has outpaced the Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings in each of the past four quarters. The average beat is 79.2%.

Okeanis Eco Tankers Corp. Price and EPS Surprise

Okeanis Eco Tankers Corp. price-eps-surprise | Okeanis Eco Tankers Corp. Quote

ECO Still a Smart Buy for Investors

ECO is well-positioned for continued success. Okeanis Eco Tankers continues to benefit from the uptick in ton-mile demand, lucrative spot market rates and fleet modernization efforts as elaborated above. The shareholder-friendly approach and strong earnings history also bode well for the company.

With many positives driving the stock, ECO presents a compelling investment opportunity now. This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stock is an ideal candidate for addition to one’s portfolio. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

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Global Ship Lease, Inc. (GSL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Okeanis Eco Tankers Corp. (ECO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (ZIM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.