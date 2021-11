Eco-friendly sneaker maker Allbirds raises over $300 mln in U.S. IPO

Adds details on company, IPO and background

Nov 2 (Reuters) - Allbirds Inc BIRD.O said on Tuesday it raised more than $300 mln in its New York initial public offering (IPO) as the eco-friendly sneaker maker seeks to latch on to the growing demand and investor interest for sustainable products globally.

Allbirds joins a wave of apparel retailers - including medical scrubs maker FIGS Inc FIGS.N, eyewear company Warby Parker Inc WRBY.N and Roger Federer-backed shoemaker On Holding AG ONON.N - which have seen strong debuts in the United States this year as the IPO market continues its bullish course.

Allbirds, backed by asset manager Franklin Templeton, said it priced its IPO of 20.2 mln shares at $15 a piece. https://refini.tv/3nR2MIL

Last week, the company said it aimed to be valued at more than $2 billion in the IPO. .

Shares of the San Francisco, California-based company are expected to begin trading on the Nasdaq on Nov. 3 under the ticker "BIRD".

Morgan Stanley, J.P. Morgan and BofA Securities are the lead underwriters for the offering.

(Reporting by Aakriti Bhalla and Maria Ponnezhath in Bengaluru; Additional reporting by Niket Nishant; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

((Aakriti.Bhalla@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.