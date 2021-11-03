Commodities
Eco-friendly sneaker maker Allbirds raises over $300 mln in U.S. IPO

Contributor
Aakriti Bhalla Reuters
Published

Eco-friendly sneaker maker Allbirds Inc said on Tuesday it raised more than $300 mln in its New York initial public offering (IPO).

Allbirds, backed by asset manager Franklin Templeton, said it priced its IPO of 20.2 mln shares at a price of $15 a piece. https://refini.tv/3nR2MIL

Shares of the company are expected to begin trading on the Nasdaq Global Select Market on Nov. 3 under the ticker "BIRD".

(Reporting by Aakriti Bhalla in Bengaluru; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

