Eco-conscious packaging maker Karat Packaging files for a $50 million IPO

Karat Packaging, which produces environmentally-friendly food packaging and consumables, filed on Tuesday with the SEC to raise up to $50 million in an initial public offering.



The Chino, CA-based company was founded in 2000 and booked $201 million in revenue for the 12 months ended June 30, 2019. It plans to list on the Nasdaq under the symbol KRAT. Karat Packaging filed confidentially on February 11, 2019. National Securities and B. Riley FBR are the joint bookrunners on the deal. No pricing terms were disclosed.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.