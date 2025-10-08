Markets

Eco Buildings Group Starts Construction Of 2-Storey Loft Showhouse For Canadian Markets

October 08, 2025 — 03:37 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Eco Buildings Group Plc (ECOB.L) Wednesday said that it has begun the construction of a two-storey, 130-square-metre loft showhouse at its Albanian factory, which will later be shipped to a 30,000-square-metre site in Toronto, Canada. The client is purchasing the house at the rate of 600 euros per square metre and will also cover all the shipping and transport costs, the company added.

The modular construction company said that this project is its first foray into the Canadian market. After securing certification and local approval, the showhouse will work as a model for a larger housing development on the same site, Eco Buildings Group added.

Eco Building Group said that after the initial phase, it will set up a production facility in Ontario to locally manufacture its GFRG modular systems, thus offering support to large-scale housing projects.

On the LSE, the stock is up 6 percent on Wednesday's trading at 4.6200 pence.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.