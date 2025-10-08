Eco Buildings Group Starts Construction Of 2-Storey Loft Showhouse For Canadian Markets

(RTTNews) - Eco Buildings Group Plc (ECOB.L) Wednesday said that it has begun the construction of a two-storey, 130-square-metre loft showhouse at its Albanian factory, which will later be shipped to a 30,000-square-metre site in Toronto, Canada. The client is purchasing the house at the rate of 600 euros per square metre and will also cover all the shipping and transport costs, the company added.

The modular construction company said that this project is its first foray into the Canadian market. After securing certification and local approval, the showhouse will work as a model for a larger housing development on the same site, Eco Buildings Group added.

Eco Building Group said that after the initial phase, it will set up a production facility in Ontario to locally manufacture its GFRG modular systems, thus offering support to large-scale housing projects.

On the LSE, the stock is up 6 percent on Wednesday's trading at 4.6200 pence.

