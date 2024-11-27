News & Insights

Eco Atlantic Oil & Gas Expands South African Ventures

November 27, 2024 — 02:08 am EST

Eco Atlantic Oil & Gas (TSE:EOG) has released an update.

Eco Atlantic Oil & Gas Ltd. reported robust financial health with $7.95 million in cash and no debt as of September 2024, and received a significant payment from its South African JV partners. The company is strategically expanding its interests in South Africa’s Orange Basin and exploring partnerships in Namibia and Guyana, reflecting its commitment to maximizing shareholder value in promising energy regions.

