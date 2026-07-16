ECO Animal Health Turns Profit Of £3 Mln In FY26; Receives First Order For ECOVAXXIN MS Vaccine

(RTTNews) - ECO Animal Health Group plc (EAH.L), an animal health company, on Wednesday released financial results for full financial year ending March 31, 2026. The company reported a profit higher than last year, attributable to increased revenue, particularly in the North American markets.

ECO provides veterinary products to improve livestock productivity and welfare. Its products include Aivlosin, an antibiotic for treating respiratory and intestinal infections in pigs and poultry; and ECOVAXXIN MS, a vaccine for the prevention of Mycoplasma synoviae infection in poultry.

FY26 Results:

Income for the year was recorded at £3.65 million, relatively higher than the £2.25 million gained in 2025.

The profit was primarily driven by increased sales in North America, which saw a year-over-year revenue growth of 22%.

The company reported a full year revenue of £87.52 million, marking a 4% increase from guidance estimates, and higher than the £79.59 million recorded in the previous year.

Earnings per share (EPS) rose 31% to 3.26 pence, compared to 2.49 pence from a year ago.

Adjusted EBITDA also ended 5% ahead of previous market expectations, showing a profit of £8.54 million, 16% higher than the £7.29 million from 2025.

Net cash held by the company on March 31, 2026, totaled £25.43 million.

Operational Highlights And Upcoming Milestones:

The company launched ECOVAXXIN MS in the European Union (EU) on June 30, 2026, and has since received its first order. The vaccine showed a 44-week duration of immunity (DOI) against the target species and has submitted the efficacy data to the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) to support approval. A marketing approval in the U.S. is expected by the end of 2026.

The PCV2/Mhyo bivalent vaccine for pigs is also being developed, with a marketing authorization anticipated in 2028.

EAH.L is currently trading on the London Stock Exchange at £87.35, down 1.30%.

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