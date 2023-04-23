Eco Animal Health Group (LSE:EAH) Price Target Decreased by 9.00% to 190.74

The average one-year price target for Eco Animal Health Group (LSE:EAH) has been revised to 190.74 / share. This is an decrease of 9.00% from the prior estimate of 209.61 dated April 6, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 151.50 to a high of 258.30 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 62.33% from the latest reported closing price of 117.50 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 4 funds or institutions reporting positions in Eco Animal Health Group. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to EAH is 0.09%, a decrease of 12.50%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.00% to 76K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

SMINX - SIMT Tax-Managed International Managed Volatility Fund Class F holds 61K shares representing 0.09% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 33K shares, representing an increase of 46.22%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EAH by 23.96% over the last quarter.

HWTIX - International Small Cap Diversified Value Fund Class Z holds 8K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

PETZX - Gabelli Pet Parents'(TM) Fund holds 5K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

OWSMX - Old Westbury Small & Mid Cap Strategies Fund holds 2K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

