ECO Animal Health Group (AIM:EAH) Price Target Increased by 6.63% to 203.66

The average one-year price target for ECO Animal Health Group (AIM:EAH) has been revised to 203.66 / share. This is an increase of 6.63% from the prior estimate of 191.00 dated January 16, 2024.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 157.56 to a high of 281.40 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 117.35% from the latest reported closing price of 93.70 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 2 funds or institutions reporting positions in ECO Animal Health Group. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to EAH is 0.10%, an increase of 17.48%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.00% to 7K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

PETZX - Gabelli Pet Parents'(TM) Fund holds 5K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

OWSMX - Old Westbury Small & Mid Cap Strategies Fund holds 2K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

