ECO Animal Health CEO Increases Shareholding

December 02, 2024 — 07:32 am EST

Eco Animal Health (GB:EAH) has released an update.

David Hallas, CEO of ECO Animal Health Group, has increased his stake in the company by purchasing 15,500 shares at 73.8 pence each, bringing his total ownership to 0.18% of the company’s issued share capital. This move highlights confidence in the company’s growth prospects, given its focus on veterinary pharmaceuticals and a promising R&D pipeline. Investors might view this insider purchase as a positive signal for ECO’s future performance.

