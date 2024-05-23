ECN Capital Shareholders Approve Director Nominees

ECN Capital (TSE:ECN) has released an update.

At the recent annual meeting, ECN Capital Corp. shareholders voted with overwhelming support, electing all seven director nominees and passing all proposed resolutions, including the re-appointment of auditors, with high approval rates. The company, a leader in business services with managed assets of US$5.2 billion, continues its operations in consumer and commercial loan services to North American financial institutions.

