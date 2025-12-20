ECN Capital (ECNCF) Price Target Increased by 13.48% to 2.89

The average one-year price target for ECN Capital (OTCPK:ECNCF) has been revised to $2.89 / share. This is an increase of 13.48% from the prior estimate of $2.54 dated December 5, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $2.20 to a high of $5.35 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 113.89% from the latest reported closing price of $1.35 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 15 funds or institutions reporting positions in ECN Capital. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ECNCF is 0.65%, an increase of 0.29%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.78% to 47,984K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Private Capital Management holds 19,050K shares representing 6.76% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 19,084K shares , representing a decrease of 0.18%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ECNCF by 3.58% over the last quarter.

FCPVX - Fidelity Small Cap Value Fund holds 10,244K shares representing 3.64% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

FDVLX - Fidelity Value Fund holds 9,968K shares representing 3.54% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

FISMX - Fidelity International Small Cap Fund holds 5,364K shares representing 1.90% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VFPIX - Private Capital Management Value Fund Class I holds 1,434K shares representing 0.51% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

