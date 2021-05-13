ECMOHO (NASDAQ:MOHO) Share Prices Have Dropped 55% In The Last Year

Even the best stock pickers will make plenty of bad investments. And there's no doubt that ECMOHO Limited (NASDAQ:MOHO) stock has had a really bad year. The share price is down a hefty 55% in that time. ECMOHO hasn't been listed for long, so although we're wary of recent listings that perform poorly, it may still prove itself with time. Shareholders have had an even rougher run lately, with the share price down 45% in the last 90 days. We note that the company has reported results fairly recently; and the market is hardly delighted. You can check out the latest numbers in our company report.

ECMOHO wasn't profitable in the last twelve months, it is unlikely we'll see a strong correlation between its share price and its earnings per share (EPS). Arguably revenue is our next best option. Shareholders of unprofitable companies usually expect strong revenue growth. As you can imagine, fast revenue growth, when maintained, often leads to fast profit growth.

ECMOHO's revenue didn't grow at all in the last year. In fact, it fell 7.4%. That looks pretty grim, at a glance. In the absence of profits, it's not unreasonable that the share price fell 55%. Having said that, if growth is coming in the future, the stock may have better days ahead. We have a natural aversion to companies that are losing money and shrinking revenue. But perhaps that is being too careful.

The company's revenue and earnings (over time) are depicted in the image below (click to see the exact numbers).

NasdaqGM:MOHO Earnings and Revenue Growth May 13th 2021

You can see how its balance sheet has strengthened (or weakened) over time in this free interactive graphic.

A Different Perspective

Given that the market gained 52% in the last year, ECMOHO shareholders might be miffed that they lost 55%. However, keep in mind that even the best stocks will sometimes underperform the market over a twelve month period. With the stock down 45% over the last three months, the market doesn't seem to believe that the company has solved all its problems. Given the relatively short history of this stock, we'd remain pretty wary until we see some strong business performance. I find it very interesting to look at share price over the long term as a proxy for business performance. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. Even so, be aware that ECMOHO is showing 4 warning signs in our investment analysis , and 1 of those is a bit unpleasant...

