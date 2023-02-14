Ecmc Group Now Owns 2.25% of Performant Financial (PFMT)

Fintel reports that Ecmc Group has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 1.67MM shares of Performant Financial Corp (PFMT). This represents 2.25% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 7, 2022 they reported 7.80MM shares and 10.33% of the company, a decrease in shares of 78.53% and a decrease in total ownership of 8.08% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 127.68% Upside

As of February 13, 2023, the average one-year price target for Performant Financial is $7.65. The forecasts range from a low of $7.07 to a high of $8.40. The average price target represents an increase of 127.68% from its latest reported closing price of $3.36.

The projected annual revenue for Performant Financial is $124MM, an increase of 10.92%. The projected annual EPS is -$0.07.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 84 funds or institutions reporting positions in Performant Financial. This is a decrease of 1 owner(s) or 1.18% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PFMT is 0.27%, an increase of 10.51%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.18% to 48,338K shares. The put/call ratio of PFMT is 0.14, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are large shareholders doing?

Prescott Group Capital Management, L.l.c. holds 15,455K shares representing 20.81% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

First Light Asset Management holds 5,020K shares representing 6.76% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,020K shares, representing an increase of 0.01%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PFMT by 38.82% over the last quarter.

Mill Road Capital Management holds 3,262K shares representing 4.39% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Cooper Creek Partners Management holds 2,601K shares representing 3.50% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,567K shares, representing an increase of 1.29%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PFMT by 37.62% over the last quarter.

Driehaus Capital Management holds 2,448K shares representing 3.30% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,915K shares, representing a decrease of 19.11%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PFMT by 61.32% over the last quarter.

Performant Financial Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Performant helps government and commercial organizations enhance revenue and contain costs by preventing, identifying and recovering waste, improper payments and defaulted assets. Performant is a leading provider of these services in several industries, including healthcare, student loans and government. Performant has been providing recovery audit services for more than nine years to both commercial and government clients, including serving as a Recovery Auditor for the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services.

