News & Insights

Stocks

Eclipx Group Reports Record FY24 Results and Growth

November 17, 2024 — 03:42 pm EST

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Eclipx Group Ltd. (AU:FPR) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Eclipx Group Ltd., trading as FleetPartners Group (ASX: FPR), has reported a record-breaking fiscal year 2024 with new business writings reaching $924 million, a 21% increase from the previous year, and assets under management hitting $2.3 billion, up 11%. Despite a slight dip in net profit, the group saw a 9% rise in cash earnings per share, driven by strong demand for electric vehicles and strategic funding shifts. The company announced a share buy-back plan and expanded its funding capacity, reflecting its robust financial performance and growth strategy.

For further insights into AU:FPR stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.