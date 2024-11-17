Eclipx Group Reports Record FY24 Results and Growth

Eclipx Group Ltd. (AU:FPR) has released an update.
Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:
- Discover the latest stocks recommended by top Wall Street analysts, all in one place with Analyst Top Stocks
- Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter
Eclipx Group Ltd., trading as FleetPartners Group (ASX: FPR), has reported a record-breaking fiscal year 2024 with new business writings reaching $924 million, a 21% increase from the previous year, and assets under management hitting $2.3 billion, up 11%. Despite a slight dip in net profit, the group saw a 9% rise in cash earnings per share, driven by strong demand for electric vehicles and strategic funding shifts. The company announced a share buy-back plan and expanded its funding capacity, reflecting its robust financial performance and growth strategy.
For further insights into AU:FPR stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.
Trending Articles
- Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Readies Battlemage Launch Event For December
- Ten Years Until Boeing (NYSE:BA) Recovers?
- Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) Stock Surges on Analyst Recommendations
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.