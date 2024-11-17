Eclipx Group Reports Record FY24 Results and Growth

Eclipx Group Ltd. (AU:FPR) has released an update.

Eclipx Group Ltd., trading as FleetPartners Group (ASX: FPR), has reported a record-breaking fiscal year 2024 with new business writings reaching $924 million, a 21% increase from the previous year, and assets under management hitting $2.3 billion, up 11%. Despite a slight dip in net profit, the group saw a 9% rise in cash earnings per share, driven by strong demand for electric vehicles and strategic funding shifts. The company announced a share buy-back plan and expanded its funding capacity, reflecting its robust financial performance and growth strategy.

