Eclipx Group Adjusts Director’s Shareholdings Amid Strategic Moves

Eclipx Group Ltd. (AU:FPR) has released an update.

Eclipx Group Ltd. announced a change in Director Damien Berrell’s interest, involving the conversion of 298,445 performance rights into ordinary shares, with 119,380 shares sold on the market. The director now holds 651,140 fully paid ordinary shares and 163,247 unvested performance rights. This activity reflects strategic financial adjustments to manage tax liabilities associated with the performance rights conversion.

