Eclipse Metals Options Expire Unexercised

May 28, 2024 — 03:03 am EDT

Eclipse Metals Ltd. (AU:EPM) has released an update.

Eclipse Metals Limited has announced the cessation of 62,500,000 options due to their expiry on May 28, 2024. The options, identified by the ASX security code EPMAA, were not exercised or converted before their expiration date. This marks a change in the company’s issued capital structure.

