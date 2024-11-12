Eclipse Metals Ltd Sees Resolutions Passed at AGM

Eclipse Metals Ltd. (AU:EPM) has released an update.

Eclipse Metals Ltd announced that all resolutions at their recent annual general meeting were successfully passed by poll. This includes the re-election of a director and the approval of various share placements, indicating strong shareholder support. Investors may find this development promising as it reflects confidence in the company’s strategic direction.

