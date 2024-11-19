News & Insights

Eclipse Metals Lists 25 Million Shares on ASX

November 19, 2024 — 12:39 am EST

Eclipse Metals Ltd. (AU:EPM) has released an update.

Eclipse Metals Ltd. has announced the quotation of 25 million fully paid ordinary shares on the ASX, marking a significant move in its financial strategy. This development is part of previously announced transactions, reflecting the company’s ongoing efforts to enhance liquidity and shareholder value.

