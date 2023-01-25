Eclipse GP III, LLC Cuts Stake in Enovix Corporation (ENVX)

Fintel reports that Eclipse GP III, LLC has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 7.58MM shares of Enovix Corporation (ENVX). This represents 4.8% of the company.

In their previous filing dated July 26, 2021 they reported 17.58MM shares and 12.10% of the company, a decrease in shares of 56.87% and a decrease in total ownership of 7.30% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 296.28% Upside

As of January 25, 2023, the average one-year price target for Enovix is $31.66. The forecasts range from a low of $18.18 to a high of $105.00. The average price target represents an increase of 296.28% from its latest reported closing price of $7.99.

The projected annual revenue for Enovix is $8MM, an increase of 61.58%. The projected annual EPS is $-0.74.

Fund Sentiment

There are 383 funds or institutions reporting positions in Enovix Corporation. This is an increase of 86 owner(s) or 28.96%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to Enovix Corporation is 0.5034%, an increase of 13.3814%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 9.01% to 91,254,365 shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

Eclipse Ventures, Llc holds 12,583,258 shares representing 8.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 17,583,258 shares, representing a decrease of 39.74%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ENVX by 19.16% over the last quarter.

Park West Asset Management LLC holds 9,095,805 shares representing 5.79% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 14,724,426 shares, representing a decrease of 61.88%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ENVX by 59.04% over the last quarter.

Electron Capital Partners, LLC holds 5,911,124 shares representing 3.76% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,143,691 shares, representing a decrease of 20.85%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ENVX by 59.66% over the last quarter.

Summit Partners Public Asset Management, Llc holds 2,881,740 shares representing 1.83% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,207,980 shares, representing a decrease of 11.32%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ENVX by 111.52% over the last quarter.

Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co Llc holds 2,790,257 shares representing 1.78% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,845,123 shares, representing a decrease of 1.97%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ENVX by 97.53% over the last quarter.

Enovix Corporation Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Enovix is the leader in advanced silicon-anode lithium-ion battery development and production. The company's proprietary 3D cell architecture increases energy density and maintains high cycle life. Enovix is building an advanced silicon-anode lithium-ion battery production facility in the U.S. for volume production. The company's initial goal is to provide designers of category-leading mobile devices with a high-energy battery so they can create more innovative and effective portable products. Enovix is also developing its 3D cell technology and production process for the electric vehicle and energy storage markets to help enable widespread utilization of renewable energy.

