eClerx Services (BSE:532927) Price Target Increased by 14.34% to 4,642.96

The average one-year price target for eClerx Services (BSE:532927) has been revised to ₹ 4,642.96 / share. This is an increase of 14.34% from the prior estimate of ₹ 4,060.66 dated September 29, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of ₹ 3,929.35 to a high of ₹ 5,460.63 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 86.43% from the latest reported closing price of ₹ 2,490.50 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 39 funds or institutions reporting positions in eClerx Services. This is an decrease of 1 owner(s) or 2.50% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 532927 is 0.04%, an increase of 14.70%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.17% to 1,622K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 294K shares representing 0.63% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VEIEX - Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 268K shares representing 0.57% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

IEMG - iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF holds 199K shares representing 0.42% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 185K shares , representing an increase of 7.08%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 532927 by 27.29% over the last quarter.

DFCEX - Emerging Markets Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 198K shares representing 0.42% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

EPI - WisdomTree India Earnings Fund N holds 123K shares representing 0.26% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 120K shares , representing an increase of 2.44%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 532927 by 16.37% over the last quarter.

