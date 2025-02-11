$ECL stock is up 7% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$ECL stock has now risen 7% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $199,424,197 of trading volume.

$ECL Insider Trading Activity

Here is what we see in our data on $ECL:

$ECL insiders have traded $ECL stock on the open market 61 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 61 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ECL stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

WILLIAM H III GATES has made 0 purchases and 52 sales selling 2,006,813 shares for an estimated $494,205,129 .

. CHRISTOPHE BECK (CHAIRMAN & CEO) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 20,766 shares for an estimated $5,111,192 .

. LAURIE M MARSH (EVP - HUMAN RESOURCES) sold 10,364 shares for an estimated $2,495,962

GREGORY B COOK (EVP & PRES - INST GROUP) sold 3,811 shares for an estimated $950,196

NICHOLAS J. ALFANO (EVP & PRES - GLOBAL INDUSTRIAL) sold 2,652 shares for an estimated $648,400

VICTORIA REICH has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 2,200 shares for an estimated $550,000 .

. ARTHUR J HIGGINS sold 2,000 shares for an estimated $499,622

BOO ALEXANDER A. DE (EVP & PRES - GLOBAL MARKETS) sold 1,390 shares for an estimated $341,563

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$ECL Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 632 institutional investors add shares of $ECL stock to their portfolio, and 664 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

$ECL Government Contracts

We have seen $2,752,028 of award payments to $ECL over the last year.

Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:

To track government contracts to publicy traded companies, check out Quiver Quantitative's government contracts dashboard.

You can track data on $ECL on Quiver Quantitative.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.