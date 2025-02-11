News & Insights

Stocks
ECL

$ECL stock is up 7% today. Here's what we see in our data.

February 11, 2025 — 10:30 am EST

Written by Quiver PriceTracker for Quiver Quantitative->

$ECL stock has now risen 7% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $199,424,197 of trading volume.

Here is what we see in our data on $ECL:

$ECL Insider Trading Activity

$ECL insiders have traded $ECL stock on the open market 61 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 61 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ECL stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

  • WILLIAM H III GATES has made 0 purchases and 52 sales selling 2,006,813 shares for an estimated $494,205,129.
  • CHRISTOPHE BECK (CHAIRMAN & CEO) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 20,766 shares for an estimated $5,111,192.
  • LAURIE M MARSH (EVP - HUMAN RESOURCES) sold 10,364 shares for an estimated $2,495,962
  • GREGORY B COOK (EVP & PRES - INST GROUP) sold 3,811 shares for an estimated $950,196
  • NICHOLAS J. ALFANO (EVP & PRES - GLOBAL INDUSTRIAL) sold 2,652 shares for an estimated $648,400
  • VICTORIA REICH has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 2,200 shares for an estimated $550,000.
  • ARTHUR J HIGGINS sold 2,000 shares for an estimated $499,622
  • BOO ALEXANDER A. DE (EVP & PRES - GLOBAL MARKETS) sold 1,390 shares for an estimated $341,563

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$ECL Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 632 institutional investors add shares of $ECL stock to their portfolio, and 664 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

$ECL Government Contracts

We have seen $2,752,028 of award payments to $ECL over the last year.

Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:

To track government contracts to publicy traded companies, check out Quiver Quantitative's government contracts dashboard.

You can track data on $ECL on Quiver Quantitative.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.


This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
Quiver Quantitative logo
Quiver Quantitative Contributor
Track the performance and holdings of backtested trading strategies built on Quiver's datasets-> Build and test your own strategies, using Quiver's data-> Be the first to know the most important updates across all our datasets-> More articles by this author->

Stocks mentioned

ECL

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.