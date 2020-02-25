ECL Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Ecolab Inc (Symbol: ECL) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $194.51, changing hands as low as $193.72 per share. Ecolab Inc shares are currently trading off about 3.8% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of ECL shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, ECL's low point in its 52 week range is $167.21 per share, with $210.98 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $194.78. The ECL DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

Click here to find out which 9 other stocks recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.